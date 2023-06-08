Constable dies after falling from moving auto

June 08, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A constable working with the Panjagutta police was killed in a road accident in Jangaon on Thursday morning.

Police said that Teja Swamy, 36, was on his way to Jangaon in an autorickshaw from Narmetta when he accidentally fell off the vehicle. “Eyewitnesses said he fell off the moving auto on Narmetta-Hanmantapur road. He sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead,” said the police. They said they are investigating the matter.

A case was booked under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC and the body was shifted to Hyderabad’s Gandhi Hospital for postmortem.