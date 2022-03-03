Conspired to kill Minister as he curtailed my growth: Raju

Police file petition for custody of accused; matter posted for today

Police file petition for custody of accused; matter posted for today

Raghavender Raju, the accused in Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud’s assassination plot confessed to have hatched the plan to eliminate the former as he targeted him both personally and financially for the past decade.

“Srinivas Goud is responsible for my current divested financial situation. He tormented me and my family and caused legal and financial problems to curtail my political and financial growth,” Raju reportedly told Pet Basheerabad police.

Raju alleged that the Minister caused huge financial losses to the liquor and restaurant business in Mahabubnagar town and in 2017 at least 10 criminal cases, including SC and ST Atrocities Act, were registered against him.

“He told us that his wine shop and bar and restaurant were sealed by the Excise sleuths, apart from booking 13 excise cases against him in 2021 alone. We are yet to verify his allegations,” an officer associated with the investigation of the case told The Hindu.

Nowhere in his confession did Raju mention the role of former MP of Mahabubanagar and BJP leader A.P. Jitender Reddy or BJP national vice president D.K. Aruna. However, Cyberabad police said that they are verifying the role of the BJP leaders in the alleged assassination conspiracy.

The accused reportedly stressed how ‘frustrated’ he was with the Minister for allegedly curtailing his growth in the district and decided to kill him. They tried to engage supari killers and promised to pay them ₹15 crore if they kill the Minister.

Further, the officer said they will get to know more details about the murder conspiracy and both personal and political rivalry between Raju and Mr. Goud once the accused is taken into police custody for questioning.

The Cyberabad police have filed a petition for the custody of the accused persons and the matter was posted for Friday. Meanwhile, they also issued notice to Mr. Jitender Reddy’s personal assistant Raju for providing ‘shelter’ to Raju and others at the former MP’s residence in Delhi.