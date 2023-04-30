Conspiracy to snatch TSRTC assets: Bandi

April 30, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar charged the BRS government with conspiring to snatch the valuable assets of TSRTC and give them to party MLAs in the guise of leases.

“There is a definite plan to shut down the public transport organisation showing ₹5,000 crore loss, when TSRTC assets are actually to the tune of ₹1.50 lakh crore,” he said on Sunday, and accused a ruling party MLA of taking a bus complex on lease but not paying crores of arrears.

“I appeal to workers of the power sector, SCCL and RTC to join us and defeat the KCR regime,” he said while addressing a meeting organised by the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) at Kacheguda on Sunday.

The BJP leader assured that if his party comes to power, all the workers dismissed from service will be taken back and a special budget will be announced for TSRTC to restore its past glory.

“We will give compensation to the families of those who lost their lives during the prolonged stir and take steps to prevent privatisation,” he said, and recalled that the staff had participated in a 50-day strike to force the Centre to declare a separate Telangana but their “situation had turned worse under KCR’s rule with no pay revision and funds”.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar said that he could sense employees fearing losing their jobs and livelihoods and exhorted them not to lose heart but continue to protest for their rights. “It is unfortunate that there is no one to listen to your tales of woes where there is no pay revision, DA or medical reimbursement with the officers concerned toying with the organisation like a puppet,” he charged.

“Employees need not fear for any cases filed or even being dismissed from service as the BJP will stand in support. You can take five months’ long leave if you are removed from rolls. We will take back all such employees when our government comes to power by that time,” he promised.

The BJP chief denied having stated that he will demolish the new Secretariat building but insisted it should reflect Telangana’s culture. He also questioned the delay in taking action against those resorting to corrupt practices in implementing the Dalit Bandhu scheme and demanded the amounts be seized to be handed over to identified beneficiaries.

