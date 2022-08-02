Telangana

‘Conspiracy to murder’ TRS MLA Jeevan Reddy exposed

TRS MLA from Armoor A. Jeevan Reddy. File | Photo Credit: K.V. Ramana
The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD August 02, 2022 14:20 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 14:26 IST

An alleged conspiracy to murder TRS MLA from Armoor A. Jeevan Reddy was exposed by his security personnel and the Banjara Hills police on August 2.

According to reports, police have arrested one Prasad Goud, husband of suspended sarpanch of Kalleda village of Makloor mandal in the Armoor Assembly constituency in the incident. He had been moving on the premises of Mr. Reddy’s house in a suspicious manner.

Reportedly, the police have also recovered a pistol and a knife from his possession. He is being questioned at the Station House.

A few grabs of CCTVs of Mr. Reddy’s residence on Banjara Hills Rd. No. 12 showed Mr. Goud entering the premises and checking the various entry and exit points. The legislator’s security personnel cornered him and alerted the police.

It was preliminarily suspected that Mr. Goud bore grudge against the legislator for reportedly being instrumental in suspending his sarpanch wife.

Banjara Hills police, preliminarily stated the incident was being observed “as a conspiracy to murder, but not an attempt to murder”.

Mr. Jeevan Reddy or his personnel are yet to file a complaint before the police.

