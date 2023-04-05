 Conspiracy to defame govt.: Sabitha

April 05, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST

Education Minister P. Sabitha Indra Reddy alleged that there was a conspiracy to defame the State government by leaking the question papers and this was clearly visible with the recent incidents.

“There was a conspiracy in leaking question papers from TSPSC to SSC examinations. This is being done with the support of party leaders at Centre by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. The future of 5 lakh students is at risk with the action of BJP leaders,” said Ms. Sabitha Indra Reddy speaking to reporters.

“TSPSC paper leak accused Rajashekar and SSC paper leak accused Prashanth are having close relationship with BJP leaders. Even the teacher who leaked the question paper at Vikarabad is member of BJP-affiliated teachers organisation. We will not spare anyone who tries to damage the reputation of the State Government,” she said