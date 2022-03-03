Conspiracy theory unbelievable, order judicial inquiry: Revanth

Conduct lie detector tests on Minister Srinivas Goud, BJP leaders and CP Stephen: Dasoju

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) party leaders have expressed serious doubts over the conspiracy theory on the alleged murder attempt against Excise Minister V. Srinivas Goud, as revealed by the police. The TPCC president said Telangana has been turning into another Bihar where kidnaps and killings are normal.

Speaking to reporters at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao might had reviewed about law and order conditions in the State once the conspiracy came out.

“The officials are claiming that role of some BJP leaders is suspected. How can an official hold a press conference without completing the investigation? And how can he say who are directly and indirectly involved?” asked Mr. Revanth Reddy alleging that the government has been stooping down to kidnaps and to cover that these theories are being floated. He wondered how the attacks are being allowed on the leaders of the BJP.

Stating that kidnap allegations were made against those who filed case on the ‘alleged tampered election affidavit’ of Mr. Srinivas Goud, the TPCC leader wondered whether the accused person was capable enough to mobilise ₹15 crore as stated by the police.

AICC spokesperson Dasoju Shravan Kumar demanded the lie detector tests must be conducted on Minister Srinivas Goud, BJP leaders Jitender Reddy, DK Aruna and Cyberabad Commissioner of Police Stephen Ravindra to bring to light the facts on the entire episode. “The police must disclose who gave ₹15 crore to supari killers and where? Who owns the guns found in the possession of supari killers? The whole episode appears to be out of Ramgopal Verma’s crime thriller movie,” said Mr. Dasoju. What needs to be investigated is what prompted these people to attempt to murder a Minister in Telangana State.