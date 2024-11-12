Conspiracy behind attack on Collector will be unravelled and responsible punished: Sridhar Babu

Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu said that the ‘conspiracy’ behind the attack targeting the Vikarabad Collector and other officials would be unravelled and those responsible would be punished.

“It is a serious issue involving negligence and intelligence failure. The government has already ordered an inquiry into the incident by a senior police official,” he said at a press conference on Tuesday, adding that the government would expose those who have been conspiring to create a situation of violence since the last 10 days before the incident.

Mr. Sridhar Babu said that it was the intention of the BRS to obstruct anything that the government wants to take up. The BRS leaders are frustrated after losing power and that was evident in every action, which has fallen to the level of goondaism, he said.

He recalled that the Congress too, had protested, when it was in the Opposition, against government decisions but that was never violent. “If the government did not listen, we preferred to approach the courts but did not resort to violence,” he added.

Responding to BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao’s recent comments, he said people were not feeling bad but KCR was hurt that he was not leading the government. Are the people angry because the government had recruited 50,000 people, running free buses for women or ₹18,000 crore farm loans were waived off? he asked.

On BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao’s visit to New Delhi, he said everyone was aware of the reason. “KTR is busy trying to get out of the problems in which he had landed. BJP and BRS were always together,” he said. On the constant criticism of the Opposition that Telangana had become an ATM for the Congress, he said, “BRS had sent money to neighbouring States earlier and the details will come out soon.”