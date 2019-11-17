Conspiracy angle is a big joke, says Laxman

TS BJP president K. Laxman took strong objection to the petition filed by Transport Commissioner Sunil Sharma in the High Court blaming the workers and the Opposition parties for trying to ‘destabilise’ the government. “It is unfortunate that senior officials are acting like party workers. Despite the HC pulling up the senior officials for filing misleading and false affidavits, they do not seem to have learnt any lesson,” he charged on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Laxman wondered why the TRS government should fear the Opposition or the TSRTC workers when it enjoyed full majority in the Legislative Assembly. When citizens across various sections are being sympathetic towards the cause of the TSRTC workers and their strike, it is only the government and its officials who are unable to see the distress. The BJP president said the affidavits about a conspiracy against the government filed by the senior official is a big “joke”