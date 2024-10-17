GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Consortium of reputed firms to prepare DPR and explore funding for Musi project  

To be paid ₹141 crore for handling project responsibilities spanning six-and-a-half years, says Chief Minister

Published - October 17, 2024 07:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Musi River from Chaderghat in Hyderabad.

A view of the Musi River from Chaderghat in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

The State government has constituted a consortium of reputed companies to finalise the detailed project report for rejuvenation of Musi river as part of the riverfront development project.

The consortium comprises Meinhardt, the company which designed the Samata Murthy statue during the BRS regime, RIOS and Cushman & Wakefield, in association with ZHA and SOM. The government will pay ₹141 crore to the consortium for preparing the DPR for the Musi rejuvenation project within 18 months. Once the DPR is prepared, the consortium will continue its work for five more years suggesting options for raising investments required for the project.

“After preparing the DPR, the consortium has been entrusted with the responsibility of exploring opportunities for attracting investments into the project, for which the government is considering public-private partnership mode and other alternatives,” Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said.

The Chief Minister wondered as to how the opposition parties, the BRS in particular, were spreading false propaganda relating to ₹1.5 lakh crore investment in the project. “Is it Kaleshwaram project in the name of which huge amounts were swindled away by the previous government?” he asked.

Mr. Revanth Reddy faulted the opposition parties for raising objections against the Musi “beautification” project when the government had opted for rejuvenation of Musi river, one-of-its-kind river in the country flowing through the central part of the city.

October 17, 2024

