Considerably high number of cases in rural dists

Cases in districts nearly match the numbers reported in State capital region

Considerably high number of COVID-19 cases continue to be recorded in rural districts of Telangana. Of the 623 new infections recorded on Thursday, 68 were from Karimnagar which is next only to the highest of 70 cases from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Besides this, 67 were from Warnagal Urban, 51 from Khammam, 43 from Pedapalli.

From the past four days, the daily cases in some of the districts is either equal or only a little less than the infections recorded in GHMC, which is a thickly populated region.

No case was detected in Narayanpet, and only one infection each was recorded in Nirmal and Jogulamba Gadwal.

While 1,11,947 samples were put to test across the State, results of 1,714 were awaited. Three more COVID-19 patients have died.

From March 2-2020 to July 29 of this year, over 2.17 crore samples were examined and 6,43,716 were detected with coronavirus. Of the total cases, 9,188 were active cases, 6,30,732 have recovered, and 3,796 have died.