Consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya: Hyderabad cyber crime police warn public against opening malicious links

January 20, 2024 09:19 am | Updated 09:21 am IST - HYDERABAD

Ahead of the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya, officials from the Hyderabad’s Cyber Crime police warned the public against opening malicious links claiming to have ‘live photos of Ayodhya’.

The Cyber Crimes officials took to X (formerly Twitter) and made a post stating that “On 22nd January, 2024 and after, there will be a likely link message sent on several mobile devices of ‘live photos of Ayodhya’ or similar types. Do not open such links. Your mobile phone will be hacked and your bank accounts will be robbed (sic)” As a reply to this, they further requested by adding, “Spread this message and especially explain senior citizens as they are soft targets.”

With every big occasion/event/calamity in the country, cyber criminals get busy by setting up traps to lure in the public, said an official from the Hyderabad cyber crimes. “The gullible lot are mostly the elderly public who operate WhatsApp on the same phone as their banking applications. These malicious links give the criminal control over the device and access to the applications,” explained the official.

Officials had earlier warned the public about the scam in which a fraudulent social media handle was collecting funds via a QR code in the name of ‘Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra’. There were similar fake links for purchase and delivery of ladoos from Ayodhya temple.

