‘Consciousness on strengthening immunity naturally a positive sign’

Health Minister Eatala Rajender said the enhanced levels of awareness about COVID-19 among all sections of people and the availability of comprehensive testing and treatment services will help the State effectively deal with exigency, if any, in the current rainy season.

All the requisite health infrastructure and screening as well as treatment facilities are in place to tackle any exigency that may arise out of the pandemic, he said. The increased consciousness among people on strengthening immunity in a natural way is a positive sign at this present juncture, he noted.

The Minister was speaking to newsmen after inaugurating the TrueNat testing centre and a dedicated Intensive Care Unit for COVID-19 patients at the district headquarters hospital here on Friday. He also opened a RT-PCR based COVID-19 testing centre and a 72-bed COVID-19 special ward at the town-based Mamata general and super-specialty hospital.

He reviewed the COVID-19 preventive measures and medical services for COVID-19 patients at the ZP conference hall later in the day. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao, Collector R.V. Karnan and others were present.

Mr Rajender said full-fledged COVID-19 diagnostic and treatment services have been made available in Khammam town.

The fatality rate of COVID-19 is very low compared to any other viral disease and as such there is no need for panic, he said, adding that an overwhelming number of 81% of the COVID-19 positive cases, mostly asymptomatic cases, were turning negative mostly by remaining in home isolation. However, those suffering from pre-existing health issues should be very cautious, he said.

He suggested that CCTV cameras be installed at the State-run COVID isolation wards and ICUs to effectively monitor the health of each patient. A command control centre kind of mechanism may be set up to operate the CCTV network round the clock, he opined.