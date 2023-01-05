Cong.’s 4% Muslim quota helped lakhs of minorities turn into engineers and doctors: Shabbir Ali

January 05, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - hyderabad

Former Minister, Mohammed Ali Shabbir has claimed that 4% Muslim reservation and the minority colleges given by the previous Congress regime have revolutionised the lives of thousands of poor Muslims in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh while the present government has deceived the minorities on all fronts.

Addressing a press conference, along with TPCC Senior Vice-President Zafar Javed and other leaders at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday, he said that 934 minority students got admission in 42 government and private medical colleges this year. This was the highest number of Muslim students getting admission to medical colleges in any State in India. This had become a reality only because of the 4% Muslim reservation introduced by the then Congress government in 2004-05. “Further, the previous Congress regime had sanctioned four minority medical colleges - Deccan, Shadan, Ayaan and Dr VRK Women Medical colleges.

He recalled that the Muslim reservation was implemented by the Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy government within 58 days of coming to power after getting approvals from over 17 departments. The quota was reduced from 5% to 4% following the directions of the High Court. In the last 19 years, lakhs of socially and economically backward Muslims under BC-E had benefitted owing to the Congress decision,” he said.

Mr. Shabbir Ali informed that of 6,690 MBBS seats in Telangana for the year 2022-23, students belonging to the minority community got 934 seats. Minorities got 179 seats in government colleges, 205 seats in private colleges and 550 seats in minority colleges. They include 603 Seats in Category-A (Convener Quota), 209 in Category B (Management Quota) & 122 seats in Category C (NRI Quota).

While this was the Congress achievement, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao shut down hundreds of minority colleges. The KCR government did not spend 70% of the allocated budget and did not give a single rupee loan to the poor jobless youth. The Congress leader also alleged that due to the non-release of fee reimbursement funds, colleges were withholding original certificates and thousands of students were losing several job opportunities.