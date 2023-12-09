Congress’s resounding victory comes as a shot in the arm for INTUC in coal belt

December 09, 2023 11:11 am | Updated 11:11 am IST - PEDDAPALLI

Buoyed by the resounding victory of the Congress in the Telangana Assembly elections, the Congress-affiliated INTUC has launched an intensive outreach campaign in the coal belt region aiming to emerge triumphant in the ensuing election to the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL)’s recognised union, slated for December 27, 2023.

The Congress swept the Assembly elections, winning all the seats in the State’s coal belt. The CPI bagged the Kothagudem seat in alliance with the Congress.

The landslide victory of the Congress in the coal belt came as a shot in the arm for the INTUC ahead of the SCCL’s recognised union polls.

The INTUC has embarked on gate meetings at the underground coal mines and the opencast projects in Ramagundam, Bellampalli, Bhupalpally and other areas to muster the support of the coal workers to clinch the long-awaited victory in the prestigious recognised union elections.

The BRS-affiliated Telangana Boggugani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) held the coveted status of the SCCL’s recognised union for two terms. In the recognised union polls held in 2017, the TBGKS bagged 9 out of the 11 areas of the company.

It defeated the AITUC-affiliated Singareni Collieries Workers Union (SCWU), which was supported by the trade unions affiliated to the Opposition parties – the Congress, the CPI and the TDP in that election.

The SCCL is the largest public sector undertaking in the State with a workforce of 39,832 on rolls.

Despite the whirlwind campaign by the BRS, highlighting the SCCL’s achievements in coal production and its welfare initiatives during the electioneering last month, the party faced a virtual rout in the coal belt.