Congress forms committee to study scrapping of G.O. 111

May 26, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Congress has constituted a fact-finding committee on the abolition of G.O. 111 to study and impact of the G.O. on the two lakes that are part of the drinking water supply chain of the city.

The committee is headed by Kisan Congress national vice president M. Kodanda Reddy and consists of former Minister Gaddam Prasad Kumar, former MLA T. Rammohan Reddy, RR district Congress president, Narsimha Reddy, PCC general secretary Gnaneshwar Mudiraj and environmentalists Lubna Sarwath and Jasveen Jairath.

Mr. Kodanda Reddy said the committee would interact with various stakeholders and submit a comprehensive report to the party. TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud said the committee was formed on the directions of TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy.

