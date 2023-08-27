Congress writes to CEO seeking all parties’ meeting before special drive on voters’ list on Sept. 2

August 27, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Hyderabad

Telangana Congress has urged the State’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj to convene a political parties’ meeting before the second special campaign to be held on September 2 and 3, to discuss the lapses and rectify the same to have a purposeful special campaign.

In a letter to the CEO, TPCC vice-president G. Niranjan said that the Election Commission has announced special campaigns to enroll voters on Saturday and Sunday, but the Block Level Officers (BLOs) were not available in several polling stations to receive the grievances. He said the BLOs are expected to be available in their respective polling stations along with voters’ lists and relevant forms from 10.30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

He said in many polling stations, relevant forms were not available. The BLOs were also unable to open the BLO app and insisted the voters to open the helpline app on their mobiles and enter the details. Some of the BLOs were present with the old voter lists without the latest draft voter lists published on August 21, he said. The details of BLOs are not available in the CEO website since Saturday, he said.