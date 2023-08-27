HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress writes to CEO seeking all parties’ meeting before special drive on voters’ list on Sept. 2

August 27, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Telangana Congress has urged the State’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj to convene a political parties’ meeting before the second special campaign to be held on September 2 and 3, to discuss the lapses and rectify the same to have a purposeful special campaign.

In a letter to the CEO, TPCC vice-president G. Niranjan said that the Election Commission has announced special campaigns to enroll voters on Saturday and Sunday, but the Block Level Officers (BLOs) were not available in several polling stations to receive the grievances. He said the BLOs are expected to be available in their respective polling stations along with voters’ lists and relevant forms from 10.30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

He said in many polling stations, relevant forms were not available. The BLOs were also unable to open the BLO app and insisted the voters to open the helpline app on their mobiles and enter the details. Some of the BLOs were present with the old voter lists without the latest draft voter lists published on August 21, he said. The details of BLOs are not available in the CEO website since Saturday, he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.