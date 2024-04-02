Congress workers urged to make ‘Telangana Janajatara’ a success

April 02, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - Hyderabad

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday urged party workers as well as the public to participate in the ‘Telangana Janajatara’ public meeting scheduled for April 6 in Tukkuguda and make it a success.

This event will serve as the platform for the Congress to kickstart its campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, and the party will unveil its national guarantees at a venue named after the late former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Following an inspection of the preparations for the event, Mr. Revanth said party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will attend meeting as chief guests.

During the inspection and review meeting of the arrangements, Minister for IT and Congress in-charge for Rangareddy district Duddila Sridhar Babu; MLAs Malreddy Ranga Reddy and Manohar Reddy; and others were present.