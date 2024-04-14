Congress workers urged to ensure victory of Bhongir MP candidate

April 14, 2024 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - SURYAPET

Several senior Congress leaders, including Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, urged party workers from the Thungathurthy Assembly constituency to ensure the victory of the party candidate for Bhongir (Bhuvanagiri) Lok Sabha constituency Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy with a thumping majority and make the rally scheduled for April 21, on the occasion of filing nomination, a big success.

ADVERTISEMENT

They announced that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and other senior leaders would participate in the rally in the Bhuvanagiri district headquarters.

A poll preparatory meeting, presided over by local MLA Mandual Samuel, was held in Thungathurthy constituency on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the meeting, Mr. Rajagopal Reddy launched a scathing attack on former Minister and BRS MLA from Suryapet G. Jagadish Reddy for his remarks on the Congress government. He accused Mr. Jagadish Reddy of properties worth hundreds of crores of rupees, including a farmhouse on 100 acres at Shamshabad, and questioned how Mr. Jagadish Reddy, who used to travel on a scooter, acquired thousands of crores of rupees.

Mr. Rajagopal Reddy said the entire BRS would become empty if they desired it and asserted that the Congress would remain in power in the State for 20 years. He also expressed confidence that Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy would win the MP seat with a significant margin of votes with the support of former Minister Damodar Reddy and the Komatireddy brothers.

Former Minister and TPCC senior vice-president Ramreddy Damodar Reddy stressed the need to make Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister and hoped that Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy would be offered a suitable post if Mr. Rahul becomes the PM.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kiran Kumar Reddy recalled his association with the Thungathurthy constituency since he was born in Shaligouraram. He warned that the people of the country would suffer if communal parties came to power again and urged party workers to work hard for 30 days for his victory. TPCC state general secretary Bala Lakshmi, Suryapet DCC president Ch. Venkanna Yadav and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.