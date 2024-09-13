Congress women leaders meet Speaker, seek Kaushik Reddy’s suspension

Congress women leaders reached out to Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Rao to suspend Huzurnagar BRS MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy for “insulting 1.5 crore women when he offered to send sarees and bangles to his political rivals and asking them to wear the same and roam”.

In a representation to the Speaker, the Congress leaders, led by chairperson of the Telangana State Women’s Cooperative Development Corporation Shobha Rani said it was a shame that an MLA was using such insulting comments and he doesn’t have any right to be in the Assembly.

“Does he mean that women are not strong enough?,” she asked and said that such demeaning remarks reflect his attitude towards women and therefore, he does not have any right to be in the Assembly.

She said it was not the first time such unsavoury comments were made by the BRS leadership. BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao too insulted women travelling free on RTC buses, asking them to dance and do their household chores in buses, claiming this was a trend adopted by the BRS to insult women.

Ms. Shobha Rani also took strong objection to Mr. Reddy’s remarks on the people of Andhra origin saying that they had come here to seek livelihood and they should be in their limits and be subservient to Telangana society.

The women delegation wanted to know if BRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao and Mr. Rama Rao were behind the comments. Their silence on the remarks is an indication of their agreement on the views, she said and if they don’t agree with such insulting comments, Mr. Kaushik Reddy should be dismissed from the party.

She warned that if this trend of insulting women continues, they would respond in a befitting manner. Arya Vysya Corporation chairperson Kalva Sujatha, TPCC spokespersons Bhavani Reddy and Sandhya Reddy and GHMC corporator Parijatha Reddy were also present.