Congress women leaders condemn attack on Palvai Sravanthi

Senior women leaders of Telangana Congress including MLA Seethakka and working president, J. Geetha Reddy appreciated the valour with which party candidate Palvai Shravanti is fighting the by-election against the BJP and TRS.

"Palvai Shravanti is fighting against the mighty BJP and powerful TRS in the by-election with total courage and commitment like Rudramadevi,” Ms. Seethakka said while condemning the attack on the former.

"We strongly condemn the attack on Palvai Shravanti by BJP goons during the Munugode by-election campaign. BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy is trying to intimidate her by using physical attacks. He is under the wrong impression that women could be threatened by using 'goons' and tactics like stone pelting on convoys. Similarly, TRS candidate Prabhakar Reddy is using money and official machinery to decimate her campaign,” Seethakka said while addressing a series of meetings in the Munugode constituency on Tuesday.

Seethakka said Palvai Shravanti has been receiving an overwhelming response from the voters, especially women. “The way Rudramma Devi faced several challenges and bravely fought against them, Palvai Shravanti is fighting hard to send a strong message to both the BJP and TRS that they should never underestimate the power of a woman," she said.

Ms. Geetha Reddy said Ms. Shravanti was proving to the world that women have enough courage to fight against the most powerful men who depend on money and muscle power. “She is drawing inspiration from great leaders like former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Congress President Sonia Gandhi to stay focused on her campaign.”

The former Minister said PM Modi and CM KCR must be ashamed of the actions of their party candidates who are resorting to unethical and violent means to defeat a woman.