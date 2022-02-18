Congress women leaders approach Women’s Commission against Assam CM 

Telangana Mahila Congress leaders Renuka Chowdhury, Geeta Reddy and others, handing over the complaint against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his remarks related to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, to Telangana Women’s Commission Chairman V. Sunitha Laxma Reddy, in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Telangana Mahila Congress leaders, including TPCC working president J. Geeta Reddy and former Union Minister Renuka Chowdary, stepped up their demand for action against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by submitting a complaint with the Telangana State Women’s Commission and later burning his effigy.

A delegation of the women leaders met Telangana Mahila Commission chairperson Sunita Laxma Reddy on Friday and submitted a complaint seeking action against Mr. Sarma stating that his derogatory remarks on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s paternity was nothing but casting aspersions and character-assassination of his mother Sonia Gandhi. It was also violation of women’s rights.

Ms. Geeta Reddy argued in the letter that the utterances had hurt the women community and Mr. Sarma’s comments were against the tenets of public life and attract Sections 153-A, 293 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Since it is a cognizable offence, anyone can lodge a complaint.

Later, speaking to the media, Ms. Geeta Reddy said that it was shameful on part of the Assam Chief Minister to utter such words against a leader under whom he had worked till recently. It was surprising that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not condemn such heinous comments and his silence was nothing but encouraging such culture.

The delegation consisted of Telangana Mahila Congress chief Sunita Rao, former MLA Uttam Padmavathi and other leaders. The women leaders later burnt the effigy of the Assam CM at Gandhi Bhavan.