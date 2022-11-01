Congress ‘women garjana’ at Munugode invokes women sentiment

Congress held an impressive meeting involving women of the Munugode constituency ‘Aadabiddala Atma Gourava Sabha’ at Munugode where it evoked the women’s sentiment as speakers said “Sravanthi is your daughter and don’t let a daughter cry.’

TPCC president Revanth Reddy said it was not a good omen for the state if a daughter cries and asked people to bless the Munugode’s daughter with a whole heart. He said that if Sravanti wins this election, MLA ticket would be given to 15 more women in the next election and four women would be given ministerial posts when the Congress government is formed and Sravanti would be among them.

Mr. Reddy said “Your vote will be a judgment against Modi’s fraud and KCR’s deceit over the last 8 years. You got a chance that was not given to any of the 119 constituencies in Telangana and you have got the opportunity to bury KCR who has cheated every section of the people including the Telangana martyrs.”

He appealed to people that the responsibility to teach a lesson to the BJP that wants to buy votes with bottles and bundles of notes they brought from Gujarat and Delhi was in the hands of Munugode women. He said that Congress gave every opportunity to Rajgopal Reddy, as an MP, MLA and an MLC and yet he cheated his mother-like Congress and joined BJP. He said that they don’t mind him joining the BJP, but what is more distressing is that he’s trying to kill Congress.

Mr. Reddy wondered how can the BJP claim to be developing Munugode when it increased the prices of essential commodities and increased gas cylinder price from ₹400 to ₹ 1100. Mr. Reddy targeted the TRS saying though TRS candidate Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy was elected in 2014, he failed to get anything for constituency but made money for himself.

Introducing Jyothimani, the Congress MP from Karoor in Tamil Nadu, he said she defeated Thumbidurai, the Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha with a majority of 4.2 lakh votes with the support of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi. “If Tamil Nadu can give such a great verdict, so can the women of Munugode.”

Congress candidate Sravanthi said this was an election of the poor and downtrodden and requested people to give her one chance. MP Ranjitha Ranjan, former Union Minister Renuka Chowdhury, MLC Jeevan Reddy, former ministers Geetha Reddy, Damodar Reddy, MLAs Sridhar Babu and Seethakka and former MLC Prem Sagar Rao were present.