Congress women delegation meets Governor

A delegation of the Congress women leaders met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and requested her to take a serious note of the minor’s gangrape and also discussed the ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation in Telangana.

The delegation consisted of TPCC working president J. Geeta Reddy, former Union Minister Renuka Chowdary, former MLA Uttam Padmavathi and Mahila Congress chief Sunita Rao.

Ms. Renuka Chowdary alleged that police were trying to distort the evidence in favour of some of the accused from political families and this was brought to the notice of the Governor apart from the rising fear among women due to the series of incidents in the state.

She said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had not responded to the rape incident even once and this showed how he doesn’t have any control over the law and order situation in the State. Women can’t even go to the police stations for justice, she alleged.

Ms. Geetha Reddy said police were interested only in arresting the women activists and leaders of political parties for questioning their inefficiency while ignoring the actual crimes. Women who question the police get arrested while those committing crimes against women are untouched, she said.

She said the Congres requested the Governor to intervene in the rape case and ensure that the accused don’t go scot-free and the Governor responded positively. Congress will continue its fight on this case as the government wants to dilute it to appease some leaders. The Congress delegation appreciated the Governor for the ‘Mahila Darbar’ programme lauched by the Raj Bhvan.