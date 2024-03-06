Congress will win 14 out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana, asserts Revanth Reddy

March 06, 2024 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Accusing both the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to topple his government, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has warned them that he would teach them a “befitting lesson” if they continue with their sabotage plans.

Mr. Revanth Reddy also appealed to the people of erstwhile undivided Mahabubnagar district to ensure the victory of Congress candidates from Mahabubnagar and Nagarkurnool Lok Sabha constituencies, adding that the party would soon announce Manne Jeevan Reddy as the Mahabubnagar MLC candidate.

Addressing a massive public meeting titled ‘Palamuru Prajadeevena’ at Mahabubnagar on Wednesday, Mr. Revanth Reddy exuded confidence that the Congress would win 14 out of 17 MP seats in the coming Lok Sabha elections. He asserted that the Parliamentary elections would serve as a referendum for his government which would have completed three months in power by then.

“The Congress party has already announced Challa Vamshi Chand Reddy, former MLA from Kalwakurthy, as the MP candidate for the Mahabubnagar seat. The Congress government has already launched five guarantees,” he said, adding that the Indiramma Housing Scheme would be launched on March 11.

Alleging that the BRS government led by former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao neglected the development of Mahabubnagar district, particularly with regard to irrigation projects, Mr. Revanth Reddy promised to ensure that every single acre of farm land is irrigated by completing the Palamuru-Ranga Reddy lift irrigation scheme and other pending irrigation projects.

Mr. Revanth Reddy, an MLA from Kodangal, which comes under Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha constituency, thanked the people of the district for their unstinting support since 2006 which he said helped him ascend to the Chief Minister’s post.

The Chief Minister sought to play down the criticism directed his way over his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently during which he handed over a memorandum to the latter, stating that he did so with the interests of the State at heart. “If we do not meet the Prime Minister and apprise him of our needs, it will be detrimental to the State,” he said, adding that he would continue to question the Modi government if the pleas of the State are not addressed.

Deputy Chief Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha, Ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao, and local MLAs attended the meeting.