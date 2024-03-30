Congress will sweep Lok Sabha polls in Telangana: Uttam

March 30, 2024 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - Hyderabad

Civil Supplies and Irrigation Minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the Congress party would sweep the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana and win 13 to 14 seats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the Nalgonda Parliament constituency election preparatory meeting at Mattampally, Huzurnagar, on Saturday, he said that the party would set a new record by winning the seat with the highest margin ever.

Thousands of Congress workers from the Assembly constituencies of Huzurnagar, Kodad, Suryapet, Miryalaguda, Devarakonda, Nagarjuna Sagar and Nalgonda, participated in the meeting, which was addressed by several prominent leaders, including AICC in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi, Ministers Komatireddy Venkatreddy and Tummala Nageshwar Rao, former Leader of Opposition K. Jana Reddy, Nalgonda LS candidate K. Raghuveer Reddy, and MLAs and MLCs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy, who won as Nalgonda MP in the 2019 elections and represented the seat until becoming a Minister in December 2023, reminded that Nalgonda had achieved the highest membership of Congress in the country with over 4.5 lakh members during the membership drive.

Attributing his victory as MLA seven times and also Parliament member in 2019 to the party cadre, he said a similar dedication was seen among the cadre now and vowed to develop Nalgonda on a par with the best constituencies in the country.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy accused the BJP Government of betraying the farmer’s community recalling how Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised in 2016 to double farmers’ income by 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Not only has the income failed to double, but when considering inflation, their income has decreased now. On top of it the Modi Government has burdened farmers by imposing GST on agricultural equipment and input materials.”

Questioning the credibility of BJP leaders campaigning in Telangana, especially Mr. Modi, he demanded clarification on the promised creation of 2 crore jobs annually. He criticised the Modi government’s policies, such as demonetisation, flawed GST implementation, and unplanned COVID-19 lockdown, which led to significant job losses.

‘No house from BJP govt.’

He also slammed the Modi government for cancelling the ITIR (Information Technology Investment Region) project in Hyderabad, approved by the previous Congress-led UPA government, which could have generated approximately 50 lakh jobs. He said not a single poor family in Telangana received a house from the BJP government at the Centre.

The Minister also said that the BRS and KCR’s family had lost their relevance, and their political existence would be diminished after the Lok Sabha elections.

Minister Komatireddy Venkatreddy said that within 100 days of coming to power, the Congress government implemented various welfare schemes besides honouring all six guarantees.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.