Congress will sell off Telangana if voted to power: Harish Rao

October 27, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The present leadership of the Congress in Telangana would sell off the State if the party is voted to power, as it is doing in case of party tickets for the Assembly elections now, BRS leader and Minister T. Harish Rao said here on Friday.

Speaking at the joining of Congress leaders Singireddy Somashekhar Reddy, and his wife, A.S. Rao Nagar corporator (GHMC) S. Shirisha Reddy along with their followers in Uppal constituency –Prabhakar Reddy, Gopal and some others, into the BRS, the Minister said that party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had spent all his energies and time in planning development of Telangana and the result was no water and power problem either in Hyderabad or elsewhere in the State.

“Cine heroes Sunny Deol recently and Rajinikanth a few months earlier, during their visit to Hyderabad, had complimented the unbelievable progress made by the city during the last 10 years,” the BRS leader said, adding that “realtors were worried that business would take a nosedive, as it had happened in case of Amaravati in Andhra Pradesh, in case the Congress was voted to power.”

Mr. Harish Rao, however, sought to allay such fears stating that BRS would achieve the hat-trick win and the Congress would fail to open its account in the GHMC area. “BJP will get a duck out, Congress will run out and KCR/BRS will hit a century,” he said comparing the ongoing political battle in the State in cricket parlance.

‘Used as paper napkins’

Mr. Somashekhar Reddy said that several second rung leaders like him had worked hard for the revival of the Congress during the last 10 years and his vehicle used to lead the convoy of TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy. “But, he used leaders like me as paper napkins and gave Congress tickets to those who joined the party recently. It’s time we prove that we are no paper napkins,” he rued.

Stating that Congress was in big trouble in Telangana and it would become clear after December 3 as Mr. Revanth Reddy had plans to take along with him some Congress MLAs given tickets at his behest to form a regional party.

“I am joining BRS not as a Congress leader but as the president of Revanth Badhithula Sangham (victims of Revanth Reddy). His victims would be 200 to 300 across the State,” Mr. Somashekhar Reddy said adding that he would campaign in Kodangal working for the defeat of Mr. Revanth Reddy.