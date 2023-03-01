Congress will return to power in Telangana: Thakre, Uttam

March 01, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

AICC Telangana Incharge Manikrao Thakre and Nalgonda MP N. Uttam Kumar Reddy launched Haath Se Haath Jodo door-to-door campaign in Kodad town of Suryapet district on Wednesday urging the cadre to expose the failed promises of the ruling parties in the State and at the Centre.

Mr. Thakre said that the campaign had been receiving tremendous response as people were welcoming the message of Rahul Gandhi of the need for bringing back the Congress for good governance and peace in the country. He said people were realising how both the State and Central governments had failed them using sentiments and doing nothing for development.

Mr. Thakre said UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi granted had statehood to Telangana, turning the 60-year-old dream into a reality. However, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had shattered the dream of Telangana and deceived all sections of society, leaving them without promised jobs, houses, loans, and other facilities.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy ridiculed BRS leaders for calling Telangana a model state. He explained that Telangana had the potential to become the most prosperous and economically strong state in the country but KCR had ruined the prospects and turned the State into a debt-ridden one. “In the last eight years, Telangana has accumulated a debt of over ₹5 lakh crore, neglecting the long-term implications. Despite such extensive borrowing, no single welfare scheme has been entirely executed,” he alleged.

He said nearly 40 lakh people in Telangana were jobless, including nearly 25 lakh qualified youths registered with the Telangana State Public Services Commission. KCR Govt failed to provide jobs or honour the promise of giving an unemployment allowance of ₹3,016 to jobless youth. Similarly, against 22 lakh homeless families, not even 22,000 received the promised 2-BHK houses.

Mr. Reddy also alleged that the BJP and BRS had a secret alliance to wrongly project Congress as weak in Telangana but the Congress would sweep the next elections. AICC secretary N.S. Bose Raju and senior leaders were present.