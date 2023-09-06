Congress will restore BCs’ self respect in Telangana: Ponnam Prabhakar

September 06, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Hyderabad

Former MP and senior Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar said that Backward Classes (BCs) would get priority in political appointments and education under the Congress, as these sections were totally neglected by the ruling BRS.

Mr. Prabhakar, who is also the head of the BC Declaration Committee of the Telangana Congress, told the media on Wednesday after the Declaration Committee meeting that it insisted on giving fair representation to BC communities in Assembly tickets. The party has already taken note of it and the meeting also discussed this at length.

Mr. Prabhakar said that the BC population in Telangana was huge but the BRS government had systematically destroyed their confidence rather than uplifting them politically and educationally. He said the BRS government had reduced the BC Corporation to just an office without providing any funds in the last 9 years.

Congress, he said, was always for BC welfare and had introduced several schemes to give them self respect in the society while in the BRS government, their self respect has been hit. Gali Anil Kumar, Kathi Venkata Swamy and Nooti Srikanth were among those present.

Bharat Jodo Yatra anniversary

TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud said that on the first anniversary of completion of the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi (September 7), the party cadre will take out padayatras across the State on Thursday. He urged Congress leaders at various levels to take out padayatras from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and send the pictures and newspaper clippings to the head office.

He said that the message sent by Mr. Rahul Gandhi should be spread during the padayatra to remind people how the country was being divided by the BJP government at the Centre and how the Congress was trying to unite people.

