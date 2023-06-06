‘Congress will push State into darkness if it comes to power’

June 06, 2023 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - MEDAK

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao cautioned the people that the State would fall back into darkness if Congress comes to power and there will be severe power cuts.

Participating in Vidyut Vijayotsvam Day celebrations as part of ‘Telangana Formation Day’ programmes held at the district headquarters on Monday, Mr. Harish Rao said that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has addressed the power problem forever and it may slip back to the old position if Congress comes to power and there would power holidays as well. He said that Telangana has achieved several milestones in the energy sector and after nine years of journey, the State has become a model for others.

Participating in a programme at Vattikampadu in Suryapet district, Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy said that Telangana has successfully came out from the power problems under the leadership of Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao.

MLC K. Kavitha said that only after formation of Telangana State the workers of Singareni were able to enjoy the fruits of their labour and the Chief Minister made all out efforts to protect their interests. She said in addition to offering hereditary employment to the daughters and daughters-in-law and family members of Singareni workers, the Chief Minister has also increased the amount of compensation to those who do not want the job, from ₹10 lakh to ₹25 lakh.

Legislative Council chairman G. Sukhender Reddy, while participating in a programme at Halia in Nagarjuanasagar constituency, said that Telangana was the only State that has been offering free power round the clock to the farm sector in the country.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister E. Dayakar Rao, participating in a progrmme at Palakurthi, said that the State transformed to a power-surplus State from power-deficit in the last nine years and the entire credit goes to Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao.

