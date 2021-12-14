Congress will ensure SC categorisation: Revanth Reddy

HYDERABAD

14 December 2021 20:41 IST

Congress will bring in a Bill for categorisation of Scheduled Castes as soon as it comes to power, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy assured in New Delhi.

Speaking at the “Madiga Vidyarthi Mahasabha” in New Delhi on Tuesday, he said the TRS MPs have not raised the issue in Parliament even once and it shows the TRS government’s sincerity on categorisation. “Moreover, the TRS MPs have not even visited this huge meeting for a just demand,” he said. “I have come as a representative of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and I assure the party is in full support of categorisation.”

Mr. Reddy said Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has come to power promising a Dalit would be the first Chief Minister of Telangana and also three acres to land to each Dalit family. And after Huzurabad loss, he has also forgotten the fancy Dalita Bandhu scheme just like the two other promises.

