Congress will ensure KCR-mukth Telangana: Bhatti Vikramarka

June 06, 2023

Congress leaders shot back at Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s comments of dumping the ‘Congress into the Bay of Bengal’, saying it reflected the increasing fear of KCR that Congress was all set to come back as indicated by the low level of politics he practised whenever he was frustrated.

A host of leaders took objection to the Chief Minister’s comments at the Nirmal public meeting and said KCR had the habit of making cheap comments on the Opposition to raise his level of confidence. “Such comments demean the CM’s office itself and people are smarter as they have realised the dangers of keeping the BRS in power,” said Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Mr. Vikramarka, who is on a padayatra, said the Chief Minister would meet the same fate as Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Karnataka. Mr. Modi wanted a Congress-mukth Bharat and people gave a BJP-mukth southern India. Similarly, people here would ensure KCR-mukth Telangana. He said sitting in a responsible office, Mr. KCR should avoid such silly statements.

He said no section in the State was happy with KCR’s functioning and the way he had snatched lands from the poor, using the Dharani portal. The lakhs of people denied their land were ready to throw the BRS into the Bay of Bengal, he said.

Ponnam reacts

Former MP Ponnam Prabhakar said the Congress would throw the Dharani portal into the Bay of Bengal as soon it came to power. The lakhs of litigations the portal had created left the farmers in a state of lurch and KCR was directly responsible for the agony of those farmers. There was not even a single village where there was no complaint on the confusion created by Dharani and the land-holding records missing, he said. The ill-conceived portal had led to suicides but the government was unmoved due to its ill-intentions to take the lands given by the previous Congress Governments to the Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes.

All India Kisan Congress Committee vice president M. Kodanda Reddy said farmers were demanding the scrapping of the Dharani portal but the Chief Minister wanted the Congress to be thrown into the sea for standing by lakhs of farmers whose names did figure in the records because of Dharani portal. TPCC senior vice-president G Niranjan said Chief Minister’s statements were a desperate attempt to divert people’s attention and aimed at protecting his daughter and MLC K Kavitha.