Congress will ensure future belongs to Hyderabad: Bhatti

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka listed out the huge infrastructure projects coming up in and around Hyderabad including Musi Rejuvenation, Regional Ring Road and the construction of a wonderful Future City in 30,000 acres, and said the future belongs to Hyderabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, some people were deliberately carrying out a malicious campaign for the last few months on development works in Hyderabad, he said speaking at the Property Show organised by NEREDCO at Hitex here on Saturday.

Mr. Bhatti said, “Hyderabad is a jewel in the crown of India and is emerging as the global city,” reiterating how the government has allocated ₹10,000 crore for the development of Hyderabad city.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is for capital expenditure alone,” he said adding that the State government was sincere and determined. “These funds would be utilised for providing facilities like flyovers, underpasses and drainages and to attract real estate developers from across the world,” he said.

Revealing the contribution of Congress to Hyderabad, he said it was the previous Congress governments that set up BHEL, HAL, CCMB and other prestigious public sector institutions in the city and then came huge residential accommodation for employees through the Housing Board colonies.

“Thanks to the futuristic view of the Congress governments, Hyderabad was connected with drinking water facility through the Godavari, Krishna and Manjira rivers. The Outer Ring Road around Hyderabad gained prominence in the entire country. International airport, multi-speciality hospitals and prestigious institutions like IIT, IIIT and JNTU were all brought by the Congress,” Mr. Bhatti said.

Denouncing a motivated negative campaign against HYDRAA, Mr. Bhatti said that the agency doesn’t give approvals and it was the responsibility of government departments like GHMC and HMDA.

He said there was a lull in registrations due to Assembly and Parliament elections but now they have gained momentum. “The State government is with an open mind to hear the problems of real estate developers and discuss their issues,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.