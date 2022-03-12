Congress will bounce back, says Yashki

‘KCR worked for BJP victory in Uttarakhand, while MIM was BJP’s B team in UP’

Various internal and external factors contributed to the Congress party’s dismal outcome in the recently concluded elections in Uttarakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Manipur. The Congress Working Committee will introspect on the issues that led to the poor electoral performance, said All India Congress Committee secretary Madhu Goud Yashki on Saturday.

“TMC and others affected Congress prospects in Goa and Uttarakhand. AIMIM worked as BJP’s B team in U.P.,” he said, while adding that Punjab scenario would serve as a ‘lesson on unity’ to Telangana Congress leaders.

Addressing mediapersons at Gandhi Bhavan here along with TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy, senior leaders J. Geeta Reddy and Anjan Kumar Yadav, campaign committee chairman Mr. Goud said the performance should not dishearten Congress cadres as the grand old party had witnessed bleaker situations in the past, but had a glorious bounce back tradition.

“If Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were weak leaders, why did Prime Minister Narendra Modi always talk about the Gandhi family in the campaigns? The TPCC is with the high command and has resolved to stand behind the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi,” he said. And soon, to deliberate on the future actions, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi would also visit leaders from Telangana, he said.

Mr. Goud alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had worked for BJP’s victory in Uttarakhand. Also pointing to the emerging state of affairs in Telangana, he observed that Mr. Rao is acting at the behest of Mr. Modi.

“Mr. Rao is acting under Prashant Kishor’s (election strategist) direction, being produced by Mr. Modi,” he said.