Congress welcomes ‘Ghar Wapsi’: Jagga Reddy

April 26, 2024 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Former Minister Sambhani Chandrashekhar joins the Congress in the presence of the Joining Committee member T Jagga Reddy on Friday

The Joinings Committee of the Telangana Congress, led by TPCC working president Jayaprakash Reddy and former MLA M. Kodanda Reddy, made it clear that the party high command wants to invite former Congressmen, who left the party for various reasons, to return unconditionally.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Mr. Jagga Reddy said that the ‘Ghar Wapsi’ of former Congress leaders has started, which shows the forgiving nature of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. “They understand sacrifices and know how to forgive people. The greatness of the family should not be understood as weakness,” he said.

He said that Mr. Gandhi wants to admit people who even damaged the prospects of Congress candidates in the Assembly elections. “I will admit even those who worked to defeat me in Sangareddy,” he said. “All the power we enjoyed is due to the Congress, and it is time we pay back to the party and forgive those who worked against the party.”

Mr. Reddy claimed that Sangareddy BRS MLA Prabhakar also wanted to join the Congress and he did not object when the issue was put before him. “Mr. Damodar Rajanarasimha asked for my opinion and I made it clear that the party was supreme.”

Former Minister Sambhani Chandrashekhar, former TPCC vice-president Sanghishetty Jagadish, and Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani joined the party.

