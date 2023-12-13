ADVERTISEMENT

Congress warns BJP, BRS MLAs talking about toppling Telangana govt.

December 13, 2023 08:01 am | Updated 08:01 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Telangana Congress has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) are conspiring against the Congress and talking of overthrowing the government, and warned that people will revolt against those parties if they make any such attempt.

TPCC general secretaries Madhusudhan Reddy, Kailash Netha and Charukonda Venkatesh at a press conference here on Tuesday recalled the recent claims of Jangoan MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari and Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh about this government not lasting its full term and stressing on the numbers in their favour indicated their sinister designs.

They alleged that BRS had become a centre of buying MLAs and the BJP was supporting it. They alleged that Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, who had amassed wealth disproportionate to his income sources, was planning to use the ‘ill-gotten’ money to induce the MLAs. Similar was the attitude of Mr. Srihari, who worked as a Deputy Chief Minister, they said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Congress leaders warned that people were watching their actions and the BRS and the BJP should digest their defeat and respect people’s mandate. Later, the Congress leaders met DGP Ravi Gupta and sought action against the BRS and BJP leaders who made these threatening statements on overthrowing an elected government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US