Congress warns BJP, BRS MLAs talking about toppling Telangana govt.

December 13, 2023 08:01 am | Updated 08:01 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana Congress has alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) are conspiring against the Congress and talking of overthrowing the government, and warned that people will revolt against those parties if they make any such attempt.

TPCC general secretaries Madhusudhan Reddy, Kailash Netha and Charukonda Venkatesh at a press conference here on Tuesday recalled the recent claims of Jangoan MLA Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Station Ghanpur MLA Kadiyam Srihari and Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh about this government not lasting its full term and stressing on the numbers in their favour indicated their sinister designs.

They alleged that BRS had become a centre of buying MLAs and the BJP was supporting it. They alleged that Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, who had amassed wealth disproportionate to his income sources, was planning to use the ‘ill-gotten’ money to induce the MLAs. Similar was the attitude of Mr. Srihari, who worked as a Deputy Chief Minister, they said.

The Congress leaders warned that people were watching their actions and the BRS and the BJP should digest their defeat and respect people’s mandate. Later, the Congress leaders met DGP Ravi Gupta and sought action against the BRS and BJP leaders who made these threatening statements on overthrowing an elected government.