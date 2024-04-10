Congress wants to bring back ‘triple talaq’: Kishan Reddy

April 10, 2024 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy has alleged that the Congress will bring back the ‘triple talaq’ norm if it comes to power in the Lok Sabha elections, and hoped that Muslim women will respond suitably to it.

Mr. Kishan Reddy, who took out a jeep rally at Tarnaka and other areas of Secunderabad Parliament constituency on Wednesday, said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his effort to promote women’s empowerment, had abolished ‘triple talaq’ bringing relief to several Muslim women, Congress wants to bring it back and also promote ‘Love Jihad’.

Addressing a series of other meetings at different places, the BJP leader, in his bid to win from the constituency for the second successive term, claimed that his party alone was capable of getting a majority in polls and hence, Mr. Modi was sure to become the PM for the third time.

“It will be Mr. Modi who will enhance the country’s prestige and stand by the poor. There are no apprehensions on this count,” he said.

The Modi Government has taken up several infrastructure projects for the country’s development like airports, highways and railways, even while ensuring the welfare schemes reach the poor, whether it is free food grains, loans to self-help groups, gas connections, construction of toilets or opening of bank accounts. Job opportunities for women in the Defence forces and other areas have been increased, he added.

‘Hook or crook’

In a separate press conference on Wednesday, party spokesperson N.V. Subash charged that the Congress wanted to capture power at the Centre by “hook or by crook” and making announcements which are “against majority of people”.

He appealed to people not to fall into the trap of Congress, which has made several promises in its manifesto. “Congress is trying to come closer to the minority community for using them as vote bank, as it has now realised that the majority will not vote for the party after Mr. Modi’s courageous decisions,” he said.

‘Internal dissensions’

In another press conference, legislature party leader A. Maheshwar Reddy claimed that the saffron party will win 12 LS seats and is sure to form the next government in Telangana, whether through bypolls or next elections, because the ruling Congress is full of “internal dissensions”. He also accused Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy of trying to break the party by forming his group because of the differences among seniors and questioned when the “25-30 BRS MLAs” will join the ruling party.

