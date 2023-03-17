Congress wants HC to take over TSPSC leak investigation

March 17, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee senior vice president G. Niranjan has appealed to the Telangana High Court to take up the investigation into the paper leak of the TS Public Service Commission given the sensitivities of lakhs of candidates involved in this and lack of confidence in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the police.

At a press conference here, he said a committee headed by a sitting Judge of the High Court should be constituted for this and the governing body of the Public Service Commission should be abolished immediately. He also said that all examinations should be conducted under the supervision of the committee headed by the sitting Judge till the formation of the new governing body of TSPSC.

Mr. Niranjan said that while thousands of candidates were worried over the leakage and their future, the leaders of BRS and BJP were behaving irresponsibly accusing and blaming each other. What candidates and their parents want at this time is justice, a fair trial and strict action against the accused. Unfortunately, the Chief Minister was silent despite such a huge uproar from lakhs of aspirants, he said.

NSUI protests

Activists of the National Students Union of India held a protest against the leakage and they wanted to lay siege to the TSPSC office but were prevented by the police. The NSUI president, Venkat Balmoor and Youth Congress president, Shivsena Reddy were among those who were detained.