Congress urges CM not to spare those involved in phone tapping issue

Party demands confiscation of assets of erring officers

Updated - May 29, 2024 11:57 pm IST

Published - May 29, 2024 11:56 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Congress party has urged Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy not to spare anyone involved in the phone tapping issue during the previous BRS regime.

At a press conference, TPCC official spokesperson Chanagani Dayakar and Grandhalaya Samithi Chairman Riyaz on Wednesday demanded that the government should dismiss all the officers, who were involved in the tapping phones of high profile persons and take over the assets of such officers, who are in service or retired.

They said during the BRS regime, people faced lots of hardships and there was repression everywhere. “There was no scope for registering your protest and any one who tried to protest were silenced with arrests and jail terms, besides umpteen number of cases,” Mr. Dayakar charged.

He questioned whether the alleged phone tapping happened without the knowledge of the top leaders in the previous government. The Congress leaders said there was no difference between the activities of hardened criminals and the police officers involved in tapping phones.

They questioned why the BRS and BJP leaders are silent on phone tapping issue.

Stating that the actions of the present Congress government had reposed faith in administration, the Congress leaders demanded that the issue of tapping phone should be taken to its logical end.

