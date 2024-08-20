Congress trying to get bail for BRS MLC Kavitha: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar has charged that it is the Congress which has been trying to get bail for BRS MLC and daughter of former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and one of the accused in the Delhi liquor scam, on Tuesday.

Talking to the media after he participated in the ‘Bonalu’ at Ravirala village near Tukkuguda in the city suburbs, he pointed out that senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi, who has just filed papers as the official candidate for election to the Rajya Sabha from Telangana, has been arguing her case to get her bail.

“Is this not match fixing between Congress and BRS in New Delhi,” he questioned. Seeking to turn the tables against the ruling Congress for stating that the BRS is ready to join the BJP, Mr. Sanjay Kumar claimed that the nexus between BRS and Congress has been clearly established with the ‘legal’ connection.

“Mr. Singhvi is no doubt a very senior and experienced lawyer but what kind of message is he conveying by arguing for a person who is in jail for connection with the Delhi liquor case? The BJP has nothing to do with Ms. Kavita’s case or bail as it depends on the courts,” he said.

The Karimnagar MP also questioned why the Congress government has been unable to prosecute the BRS leaders for their alleged corruption after making loud proclamations during the elections. Due to match fixing, the probe into Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme, drugs menace, Miyapur land deals, phone tapping and others have come to a halt,” he charged.

HYDRA harassment

Earlier, Kamareddy MLA K. Venkatramana Reddy charged that the Hyderabad Disaster Response, Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) actions in demolishing structures built on lake beds, buffer zones, water channels and others are causing problems for the common man. He also demanded action be taken against officials responsible for allowing ‘illegal’ constructions within boundaries of water bodies.

At a press conference in the State office, he said that HYDRA is the brainchild of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and though the idea of having such a force is good, the manner in which the agency is going about the task is not right as it is leading to harassment of the people.

“How will people know about the water body limits? They will look at the price, layout permissions and whether they will obtain a loan from a bank. How can officials responsible for issuing permissions be allowed to get away scot-free? How can documents be produced with official connivance?,” he asked.

