BJP’s Rajya Sabha member and national OBC morcha president K. Laxman has accused the Congress of trying to divide the nation based on religion, caste and language.

“This is nothing new for the party as it has been resorting to these divisive tactics for many years,” he told a press conference at the party office on Thursday.

Slamming the comments made by former Congress leader Sam Pitroda, the BJP leader said that such “racist remarks had lowered the prestige of the country and questioned why the Gandhis – Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka — have not yet condemned such comments.”

He dismissed the resignation of Mr. Pitroda as ‘hogwash’ and said it was only a face-saving formula and demanded the former be banished from the country and the Congress apologise to the nation. “The same person had earlier called for inheritance tax to be levied on the rich and questioned the contribution of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar,” he said.

“Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has no idea about the Congress’ history or its ‘secret agenda’”, Mr. Laxman added, and alleged that Pakistan was supporting Mr. Rahul Gandhi and vice versa. Hence, people should vote for Mr. Modi for the sake of country’s unity and integrity.

PM’s meeting today

Later, he along with party president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy visited L.B. Stadium to check the arrangements being made for Mr. Modi’s public meeting on Friday evening as part of the ongoing election campaign for Lok Sabha polls.

