Congress, TRS should explain why they opposed Murmu, says Bandi

It is a victory for all tribal communities, says BJP leader

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders from Telangana, led by the party’s State unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, hailed the victory of Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential elections with a huge majority.

“Her election is a victory for all the tribal communities in the country,” Mr. Sanjay Kumar said.

The BJP leader hit out at the Congress and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), stating that the parties insulted the tribal community by ‘colluding and opposing her candidature’, and demanded an explanation from both parties for doing so.

Other leaders like B. Mohan Reddy, P. Venkat Reddy and P. Sarotham Reddy of the Retired Teachers’ Wing of the party congratulated Ms. Murmu on her victory. They said her elevation to the President’s post is a matter of pride for the teaching community, as Ms. Murmu had worked for a teacher as 15 years before entering politics.