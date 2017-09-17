Congress to train cadre

The District Congress Committee (DCC) is organizing a one-day programme to sensitise its cadre on the anti-people policies of the Telangana Rashtra Samiti government.

The training camp would be conducted on September 22 at GMR Gardens at Bheemaram here and would be inaugurated by TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, DCC president N. Rajender Reddy said here on Sunday.

Booth committee presidents, MPTCs, ZPTCs and presidents of frontal organization such as SC/ST and BC cells would attend the training, that is intended to sensitise the village level cadre on anti-people policies being pursued by the ruling TRS party in the State in the name of Rythu Samithis among others.

Awareness campaign

The party workers would have to go to villages apprising the people about the hollowness of the promises made by KCR before and after formation of Telangana State. Promises like three-acre land to SC and STs, free KG to PG, double bedroom, fee reimbursement and so on remain only on paper, he said.

“The Chief Minister made tall promises to Warangal city. What happened to the much talked about underground drainage system?” Mr. Rajender Reddy sought to know.

AICC state incharge Mr. R.C. Kuntia, K. Jana Reddy, SC Cell chairman K. Raju, MLC Mohd. Ali Shabbir, Bhatti Vikramarka and others would attend the one-day training programme at Warangal.