Congress to stage protests against fuel price hike today

The Telangana Congress termed both the Central and State governments as anti-people and said they were trying to fleece the common man even during the pandemic and it reflects in the rising fuel prices and the hefty electricity bills.

To protest against the ‘inhuman’ attitude of both the governments the party would organise protest against the rising fuel prices on July 4 and against the inflated electricity bills on July 6, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

Explaining the programmes to the party workers on his social media platforms, he said protests would be organised at all the mandal headquarters, towns and municipalities on July 4. He asked the party cadre to conduct hour-long dharnas from 11 a.m. and submit memorandums addressed to the President to the tahsildars and municipal commissioners concerned. Later, they should upload the video and photo clippings of agitation on the social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and others as part of the ‘Speak Up’ programme.

He reminded that during the UPA regime in 2004 petrol was priced at ₹ 30 per litre and diesel at ₹ 25/ when per barrel cost of crude oil was $40. The price of crude oil in the international market today stands at $40 but petrol and diesel are more than ₹ 80. He said the KCR government was collecting the highest Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel in the country which boosted the prices of petrol and diesel to ₹ 83.49 and ₹ 78.69 in Hyderabad.

Mr. Reddy also condemned the TRS government for the inflated electricity bills charged to the people for the lockdown period. He said each and every family in the State received bills which are 2 to 4 times higher than the average. On July 6 the party would protest with black flags and badges demanding waiver of bills for the three months lockdown period. Protests will be held before the offices of electricity firms in all Assembly and district headquarters, he said.