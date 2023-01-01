Congress to protest over sarpanches’ issues today

January 01, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Hyderabad

Telangana Congress has expressed its dismay over the police not sanctioning permission for the day-long dharna by sarpanches at Indira Park on Monday and said that the dharna would be held irrespective of police permission.

TPCC senior vice-president Mallu Ravi said on Sunday that the party has not sought permission for rasta rokos or laying siege to the Assembly but to protest at the designated place. He said that the Dharna Chowk at Indira Park was established for the very purpose of democratic protests by people and wondered why the police was hesitating to give permission.

He said that the denial of funds to panchayats by the State government and the subsequent problems caused to them was worrisome since the development of villages was affected. He appealed to sarpanches across the State to converge at the dharna site to express their resentment against the government’s “callous attitude” in providing funds meant for villages.

Rajiv Panchayat Raj Sangathan chairman Siddeshwar said that the Congress had been protesting to highlight the problems in 12,750 panchayats of Telangana and the “unfair treatment” of elected sarpanches. He said if the police tried to suppress their protest at Dharna Chowk, Congress would protest in every village.