Congress to post ECI-banned ads on social media

November 14, 2023 12:16 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Congress has taken objection to the banning of their advertisement videos by the Election Commission and said it yielded to pressure from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

A delegation of the Congress led by TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud, AICC media incharge Ajay, AICC spokesperson Shama Ahmed, TPCC senior vice-president Niranjan and others met the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj and questioned why the advertisements were stopped without notice to the Congress party.

In a tweet later, the party alleged that the EC yielded to pressure from the BJP and BRS, which are afraid of defeat. The Congress further alleged that the EC prohibited the ads without providing any prior notice. As a mark of protest, the party has now decided to post all the banned advertisements on its Twitter account with the water mark ‘banned.’

