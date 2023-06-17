Congress to observe June 22 as ‘Decade of Deceit by BRS govt.’

June 17, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

To expose the government’s failures, Telangana Congress will observe June 22 as the ‘decade of deceit’ in response to the ‘decade of achievements’ being celebrated by the government, and burn the effigies of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in the form of Ravanasura with 10 heads, as a symbolic protest.

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy told reporters after the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting of the party that rallies would be taken out in all the 119 constituencies and later representations would be given to the RDO or MRO offices. AICC secretary and Manthani MLA D. Sridhar Babu and others were present.

The Congress president said every effort would be made to remind people of how Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao failed to fulfill the promises made in the last 10 years and these include KG to PG free education, Fees Reimbursement, unemployment dole, a job for every household, double bedroom houses, three acres to Dalits, farmers’ loan waiver, 12% reservations promised to Muslims and Tribals, and pattas for podu lands.

He also took objection to the decade celebrations stating that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao was promoting his party at the cost of people’s money. Officials were dancing to the tunes of BRS leaders and no one was available in the villages to address the problems.

Mr. Reddy refused to be drawn into the issue of leaders from other parties joining the Congress and said he would not speculate. “After the party high command takes the decision we will officially announce the joinings,” he said. Appreciating Mr. Bhatti Vikramarka’s padayatra, he said it would culminate into a public meeting in Khammam and it would be massive.

Responding to a question on reported insult of noted film director B. Narsing Rao, he said Minister K. T. Rama Rao should respect people who gave an identity to the region with their work. “This government has failed to respect writers, poets and filmmakers of Telangana. What can you expect from the government that even failed to recognise the Telangana martyrs,” he asked.

He said former minister Shabbir Ali will be the convenor of the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) entrusted with the responsibilities of coordination.

