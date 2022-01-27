Congress to lay siege to all MLA camp offices

Hyderabad

27 January 2022 00:10 IST

Move to highlight unemployment issue in State

Youth Congress will lay siege to the Camp Offices of all the MLAs in 119 constituencies on January 29 to highlight the unemployment issue in Telangana and put pressure on the MLAs.

Telangana Youth Congress president Shivsena Reddy said that unemployed youth are resorting to suicides as they have lost hope in the government that has promised to fill up the vacancies but did not fulfil its commitment. The latest victim was Muthyala Sagar of Bayyaram in Khammam district, who committed suicide by jumping in front of a running train, he said.

Mr. Reddy said the spate of suicides has to be attributed to the arrogance of the government that is not giving any assurance to the educated youth on the job notifications. He called upon the youngsters not to take their lives but fight against the TRS government that has come to power making tall promises of providing jobs to at least one person in every home. He asked the youngsters to participate in the protest programme on January 29.

Advertising

Advertising

At a separate press conference, TPCC working president, Mahesh Kumar Goud and digital membership coordinator Harkara Venugopal said the party had enrolled 20 lakh members so far as against the 30 lakh target. They said Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar and Peddapalli Parliamentary constituencies were on top in the digital membership and asked functionaries in other constituencies to expedite the drive. Mr. Goud said that there will be a review of the membership on January 30 by the TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy, and the incharges lagging behind would have to answer for the delay. He said the party has already announced that those not active in the membership drive cannot expect party positions or nominations in elections.