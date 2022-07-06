Congress to give rights to poor to sell assigned lands

Revanth and Madhu Yaskhi demand display of physical records of lands at every village

Telangana Congress has assured that assigned lands taken away by the TRS government would be given back to the original owners and they would also be entrusted with full legal rights to sell them, once the Congress comes to power.

The assurance was given by TPCC president, A. Revanth Reddy and TPCC Campaign Committee Chairman Madhu Yaskhi Goud. The assurance was given to the farmers at the day-long Dharanai Rachaabanda organised at Indira Park against the problems created by the Dharani portal to thousands of farmers and land holders.

The meeting was also addressed by TPCC working presidents, Mahesh Kumar Goud, Anjan Kumar Yadav, senior leaders Balaram Naik, V. Hanmanth Rao, Mallu Ravi; Kisan Congress leaders M. Kodanda Reddy and Anvesh Reddy among others.

Mr. Revanth Reddy said the entire revenue system was destroyed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao systematically, first taking out all the Village Revenue Officers and later launching the Dharani portal where the records of more than 30 lakh acres in Telangana are missing. The physical records of the lands were also destroyed smartly in the name of demolishing the old Secretariat to build a new one.

No one knows where these records are and it is clear that the intention was to snatch lands from the poor given by the previous Congress governments. The lands kept in the prohibited list in Dharani are now being transferred to the landlords and businessmen close to the Chief Minister, he alleged.

Mr. Reddy said that threatened with the response to the Congress’ programmes on Dharani issues the government has now announced ‘Revenue Sadassulu’ in the villages. Please don’t believe this government and question the MLAs and officials who come to the meeting on how Dharani have created so many legal issues, he appealed to the farmers.

He said the Dharani portal would be scrapped once Congress comes to power as the party realises how people’s lives are attached to their lands. He said fighting the government was the only way to protect the lands and recalled how the farmers’ fight in Warangal forced the government to stop acquiring agriculture lands.

Mr. Mahesh Kumar Goud alleged that the TRS leadership had acquired thousands of acres using the ill-gotten money from the Kaleshwaram project. He claimed that 80% of lands in villages under GO 111 were bought by KCR’s family. While Congress governments headed by Indira Gandhi and PV Narasimha Rao distributed lands to give social respect to the downtrodden sections the TRS government was snatching the same lands threatening them by creating discrepancies in the Dharani portal.

Stating that BJP was totally backing the TRS, he said despite being aware of huge corruption involved in thousands of crores in the Kaleshwaram project the Centre was ignoring it. However, the Enforcement Directorate was sending notices to people who indulged in business deals as low as ₹90 lakh.

The meeting also passed resolutions demanding that the government display the physical land records in each village during the Revenue meetings it plans to hold.