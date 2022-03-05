Congress to fill 2 lakh vacancies and implement Arogyasri totally as soon as it comes to power: Revanth 

KCR will dissolve Assembly in December

Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy made three promises that he said would be fulfilled as soon as the Congress government comes to power and they include filling up 2.5 lakh vacancies within a year, giving back assigned lands to the beneficiaries that have been taken away using the Dharani portal and implementation of Arogyasri scheme in totality providing best medical care to the poor in corporate hospitals.

Mr. Reddy, who addressed three meetings of the party workers of Medchal, Qutbullapur and Kukatpally constituencies on the occasion of the party crossing the 40 lakh digital membership, said the party was committed to the welfare of the party workers and they would get priority in all the government schemes.

He said Congress was no more a party of leaders but of cadre and this was proved with the digital membership crossing 40 lakhs as against the target of 30 lakhs. “We will complete the 50 lakh mark and all the members would be treated as family with insurance coverage of ₹2 lakh.”

Mr. Reddy said Congress can easily win the elections if it can secure 80 lakh votes and with 40 lakh members it was easy for the party now to secure those votes with some effort. “We can reach 90 seats target with 80 lakh votes and with 40 lakh members we will achieve that,” he said. “Those who worked during the digital membership and also for strengthening the party will not be forgotten and they would reap the benefits for bringing party into power.”

The Congress chief forecast that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will dissolve the Assembly in December this year and elections will be held in March. He said the CM was disturbed and worried over losing Telangana and was trying to create some hype meeting all parties in the name of a front. “There won’t be any front or tent,” he said sarcastically.